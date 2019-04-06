Devils Take Down Marlies in Overtime, 4-3
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils prevailed in overtime over the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, on Saturday night inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
John Ramage stepped up in the offensive zone and gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 7:31 into the game. Ramage took a pass from Blake Pietila in the right wing circle and sent a shot off of goaltender Eamon McAdam and in for his 11th of the year. Assists on Ramage's goal were credited to Pietila and Ludvig Larsson. The Devils took the one-goal lead into the intermission with the Marlies leading in shots, 8-6.
Binghamton moved out to a two-goal lead on the power play as Nick Saracino chipped in his first of the night and fifth of the year just 5:27 into the second frame. Egor Sharangovich and Brandon Gignac connected for a scoring chance that was finished by Saracino to give the Devils a 2-0 lead.
Saracino and the power play came through again for the Devils at 11:06 of the second for a 3-0 lead. Ramage's shot from the point was stopped by McAdam, but Saracino was right there for the rebound. The goal was Saracino's sixth of the year from Ramage and Colby Sissons.
Late in the second, Toronto got on the board as Jeremy Bracco lifted in his 21st of the year at 18:53 of the period. After Cam Johnson made a great save, Bracco lifted the puck over his left leg pad with assists from Chris Mueller and Tanner MacMaster. The Devils took a 3-1 lead into the third period.
Colt Conrad pulled the Marlies within one at 11:47 of the third period after taking a pass from Nick Baptiste and firing a wrister by Johnson from the left wing circle. The goal was his second of the year with assists from Baptiste and Trey Bradley and the Devils' lead was cut to one.
With exactly five minutes remaining in regulation, Chris Mueller deflected a Jeremy Bracco shot on the power play to tie the game and eventually force overtime.
In overtime, Colton White took a Nick Lappin pass and fired in the rebound for his second overtime-winning goal of the year just 1:54 into the extra time. Assists were credited to Pietila and Lappin. Johnson stopped 20 of 23 shots in the win.
The Devils return home for the final home game, Fan Appreciation Night, next Saturday against Laval at 7:05 p.m. Get the night started with a Devils Block Party at 4:30 p.m. and get a FREE Mike Kolcun Insurance team photo giveaway. In addition, a Jack Sherman Toyota car giveaway, meet the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and stay after the game for a player game used stick giveaway on the ice. Call or text "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.
