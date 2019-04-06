Rampage Sign Jackson, Tucker to Amateur Tryouts

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced on Saturday that the San Antonio Rampage have signed forward Robby Jackson and defenseman Tyler Tucker to amateur tryout agreements.

Jackson, 21, recently completed a four-year college career at St. Cloud State University, tallying 19 goals and 40 points in 37 games during his senior season. The Alameda, California native totaled 52 goals and 121 points over 149 NCAA games during his college career, helping St. Cloud State to an NCHC conference championship in 2016 and regular-season championships in 2018 and 2019. Jackson was the USHL's Rookie of the Year in 2014 with the Chicago Steel.

Tucker, 19, was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native recorded 14 goals and 59 points in 68 games this season for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Tucker ranked seventh among OHL defensemen in scoring and ninth in goals. His 105 penalty minutes ranked second among OHL blue-liners. Tucker has collected 18 goals, 96 points, 243 penalty minutes, and a plus-12 rating across 189 career OHL games with Barrie.

The Rampage host the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

