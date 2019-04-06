Sabres Assign Tennyson to Rochester
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned defenseman Matt Tennyson to the Rochester Americans (AHL).
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019
- Mazanec Comes Back to Haunt Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Sweeps Griffins with 5-4 Overtime Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carey's Two Goals Not Enough as Sound Tigers Beat P-Bruins 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Clipped 3-1 by Senators in Belleville - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Clinch AHL's Best Regular-Season Record - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Blank Wolf Pack in Road Triumph - Utica Comets
- Checkers Stumble in Loss to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Hawryluk, Hunt, Dea Combine for 10 Points as T-Birds Knock off 1st-Place Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Berdin Blanks Heat as Appleton's Early Goal Holds Up - Manitoba Moose
- Third-Period Comeback Sparks 5-4 Overtime Win vs. Grand Rapids - San Jose Barracuda
- Rocket Score Four Goals in the Third Period to Defeat Hershey 5-2 in Front of 8,643 Fans - Laval Rocket
- Sabres Assign Tennyson to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Bears Mourn Loss of Hall of Famer Roger DeJordy - Hershey Bears
- Rocket Down Bears, 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- Stockton's Offense Silenced in Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Tonight's Game against Rockford Sold Out - Texas Stars
- Kings Assign Amadio to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Reassign Center Joel L'Esperance to Texas - Texas Stars
- Ryan Merkley Assigned to Barracuda - San Jose Barracuda
- Marlies Close out Three-In-Three in Binghamton - Toronto Marlies
- Eagles Leading Scorer Agozzino Returns to Lineup - Colorado Eagles
- Rampage Sign Jackson, Tucker to Amateur Tryouts - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Battle Moose this Weekend in Winnipeg - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Steven Swavely Loaned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, April 6 - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Recall Lankinen - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Battle Griffins for 3-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Strike on Late Penalty Shot to Sneak by Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Capped by Gulls, 6-1 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Batter Reign, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Hold-Off Pesky Griffs, 3-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hogs to Host Former Head Coach Martinson & Colonial Cup During Home Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Top Wolves for 7th Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Sabres Assign Tennyson to Rochester
- Amerks Fall to Crunch in Weekend Series Opener
- Amerks Hosting Exclusive Experience for New and Returning Season
- Amerks Annual Fan Appreciation Night Presented by UR Medicine Sports Medicine Set for Friday, April 12
- Sabres Assign Borgen to Rochester