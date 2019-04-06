Tonight's Game against Rockford Sold Out
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, are announcing a sell out for tonight's matchup against the Rockford IceHogs. Only a limited number of single seats are available for purchase for this evening's game. In addition, a limited number of Standing Room Only (SRO) tickets are also being offered and can be purchased at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Box Office. For more information please contact the Texas Stars office at 512-GO-STARS.
The Stars captured a 2-1 win over Rockford last night to keep pace in the Central Division playoff hunt and will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. to wrap up Military Appreciation Weekend. The club's race to qualify for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs continues on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.as they open the final week of the regular season against the San Antonio Rampage. Get tickets online, at the box office, or by calling the Texas Stars office.
Those unable to attend tonight's game may tune in to AHLTV for the live broadcast.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home stand on Saturday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. facing the Rockford IceHogs in a rematch. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019
- Crunch Toppled by Amerks, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Lose at Lehigh Valley, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mazanec Comes Back to Haunt Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Sweeps Griffins with 5-4 Overtime Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carey's Two Goals Not Enough as Sound Tigers Beat P-Bruins 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Clipped 3-1 by Senators in Belleville - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Clinch AHL's Best Regular-Season Record - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Blank Wolf Pack in Road Triumph - Utica Comets
- Checkers Stumble in Loss to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Hawryluk, Hunt, Dea Combine for 10 Points as T-Birds Knock off 1st-Place Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Berdin Blanks Heat as Appleton's Early Goal Holds Up - Manitoba Moose
- Third-Period Comeback Sparks 5-4 Overtime Win vs. Grand Rapids - San Jose Barracuda
- Rocket Score Four Goals in the Third Period to Defeat Hershey 5-2 in Front of 8,643 Fans - Laval Rocket
- Sabres Assign Tennyson to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Bears Mourn Loss of Hall of Famer Roger DeJordy - Hershey Bears
- Rocket Down Bears, 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- Stockton's Offense Silenced in Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Tonight's Game against Rockford Sold Out - Texas Stars
- Kings Assign Amadio to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Reassign Center Joel L'Esperance to Texas - Texas Stars
- Ryan Merkley Assigned to Barracuda - San Jose Barracuda
- Marlies Close out Three-In-Three in Binghamton - Toronto Marlies
- Eagles Leading Scorer Agozzino Returns to Lineup - Colorado Eagles
- Rampage Sign Jackson, Tucker to Amateur Tryouts - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Battle Moose this Weekend in Winnipeg - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Steven Swavely Loaned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, April 6 - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Recall Lankinen - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Battle Griffins for 3-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Strike on Late Penalty Shot to Sneak by Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Capped by Gulls, 6-1 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Batter Reign, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Hold-Off Pesky Griffs, 3-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hogs to Host Former Head Coach Martinson & Colonial Cup During Home Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Top Wolves for 7th Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.