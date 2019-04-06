Tonight's Game against Rockford Sold Out

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, are announcing a sell out for tonight's matchup against the Rockford IceHogs. Only a limited number of single seats are available for purchase for this evening's game. In addition, a limited number of Standing Room Only (SRO) tickets are also being offered and can be purchased at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Box Office. For more information please contact the Texas Stars office at 512-GO-STARS.

The Stars captured a 2-1 win over Rockford last night to keep pace in the Central Division playoff hunt and will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. to wrap up Military Appreciation Weekend. The club's race to qualify for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs continues on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.as they open the final week of the regular season against the San Antonio Rampage. Get tickets online, at the box office, or by calling the Texas Stars office.

Those unable to attend tonight's game may tune in to AHLTV for the live broadcast.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home stand on Saturday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. facing the Rockford IceHogs in a rematch. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.