Reign Capped by Gulls, 6-1

The Ontario Reign were unable to build off of Wednesday's victory, as they fell 6-1 to the Gulls on Friday evening at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Defenseman Austin Strand scored the lone Ontario goal of the evening, on one of a game-high eight shots on goal, while forward Brett Sutter tallied an assist and goaltender Peter Budaj made 24 saves in net.

Date: April 5, 2019

Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA

Attendance: 10,708

ONT Record: (23-31-6-4)

SD Record: (35-23-4-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 1 -- 1

SD 3 2 1 -- 6

Shots PP

ONT 35 0/2

SD 30 0/1

Three Stars:

1) SD - Sam Carrick

2) SD - Kevin Boyle

3) SD - Luke Gazdic

GWG: Luke Gazdic (3)

W: Kevin Boyle (24-12-1)

L: Peter Budaj (7-10-7)

Next Game: Sunday, April 7 vs. Tucson 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

