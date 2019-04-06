Reign Capped by Gulls, 6-1
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign were unable to build off of Wednesday's victory, as they fell 6-1 to the Gulls on Friday evening at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Defenseman Austin Strand scored the lone Ontario goal of the evening, on one of a game-high eight shots on goal, while forward Brett Sutter tallied an assist and goaltender Peter Budaj made 24 saves in net.
Date: April 5, 2019
Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA
Attendance: 10,708
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD45BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD45Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD45PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (23-31-6-4)
SD Record: (35-23-4-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 1 -- 1
SD 3 2 1 -- 6
Shots PP
ONT 35 0/2
SD 30 0/1
Three Stars:
1) SD - Sam Carrick
2) SD - Kevin Boyle
3) SD - Luke Gazdic
GWG: Luke Gazdic (3)
W: Kevin Boyle (24-12-1)
L: Peter Budaj (7-10-7)
Next Game: Sunday, April 7 vs. Tucson 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, April 6 - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Recall Lankinen - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Battle Griffins for 3-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Strike on Late Penalty Shot to Sneak by Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Capped by Gulls, 6-1 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Batter Reign, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Hold-Off Pesky Griffs, 3-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hogs to Host Former Head Coach Martinson & Colonial Cup During Home Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Top Wolves for 7th Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.