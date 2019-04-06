Bear Scores Twice in Condors Loss
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The Bakersfield Condors (39-21-3-1; 83pts) dropped a 4-2 decision to the San Antonio Rampage (29-37-7; 65pts) on Saturday. D Ethan Bear scored twice in the loss. Bakersfield heads home on Wednesday with a two point lead over San Jose atop the Pacific Division with three games left in the regular season.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Ethan Bear (5th) off a face-off from the high slot; Assist: Callahan; Time of goal: 12:40; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: Bear (6th) into a vacated net at the left-wing circle; Assists: Esposito, Stanton; Time of goal: 15:44; BAK leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK - 10, SA - 8 SECOND PERIOD
RAMPAGE GOAL: LW Ryan Tesink (1st) tipped a puck at the top of the crease; Assists: Walman, Nolan; Time of goal: 4:39; BAK leads, 2-1
RAMPAGE GOAL: D Jordan Schmaltz (1st) shot deflected off a body and over Starrett; Assists: LaLeggia, Musil; Time of goal: 7:58; Game tied, 2-2
SHOTS: BAK- 3 , SA - 13 THIRD PERIOD
RAMPAGE GOAL: D Jake Walman (3rd) from the left-wing circle on the power play; Assists: LaLeggia, Schmaltz; Time of goal: 9:09; SA leads, 3-2
RAMPAGE GOAL: F Nolan Stevens (9th) empty-net goal; SA wins, 4-2
SHOTS: BAK- 3, SA - 12 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Walman (SA) 2. Schmaltz (SA) 3. LaLeggia
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1 ; SA - 1/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 16 ; SA - 33
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (25-7-5; 32/29); SA - Coreau (13-19-9; 16/14)
C Luke Esposito has 10 points (5g-5a) in his last 14 games and had an assist tonight
C Josh Currie (assigned by Edmonton) and RW Patrick Russell (injury, 7 games) both returned to the lineup tonight
The Condors finish 1-1 against San Antonio this season
Bakersfield has three games remaining in the regular season and hosts Tucson on Wednesday
Scratches: Labrie, Kulevich, Christoffer, Manning, Yamamoto, Montoya
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019
- Iowa Drops 5-1 Contest to Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Clinch Central Division Crown - Chicago Wolves
- Bardreau Nets Two Shorthanded Goals in 4-2 Win over Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Drop Heartbreaker in Chicago, 3-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Bear Scores Twice in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Senators Collect Biggest Win of Season over Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Clinch Playoff Berth with 4-3 Win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Take Down Marlies in Overtime, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Amerks Flip the Script with 5-2 Win in Rematch with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Eight Is Great for the Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Toppled by Amerks, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Lose at Lehigh Valley, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mazanec Comes Back to Haunt Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Sweeps Griffins with 5-4 Overtime Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carey's Two Goals Not Enough as Sound Tigers Beat P-Bruins 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Clipped 3-1 by Senators in Belleville - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Clinch AHL's Best Regular-Season Record - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Blank Wolf Pack in Road Triumph - Utica Comets
- Checkers Stumble in Loss to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Hawryluk, Hunt, Dea Combine for 10 Points as T-Birds Knock off 1st-Place Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Berdin Blanks Heat as Appleton's Early Goal Holds Up - Manitoba Moose
- Third-Period Comeback Sparks 5-4 Overtime Win vs. Grand Rapids - San Jose Barracuda
- Rocket Score Four Goals in the Third Period to Defeat Hershey 5-2 in Front of 8,643 Fans - Laval Rocket
- Sabres Assign Tennyson to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Bears Mourn Loss of Hall of Famer Roger DeJordy - Hershey Bears
- Rocket Down Bears, 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- Stockton's Offense Silenced in Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Tonight's Game against Rockford Sold Out - Texas Stars
- Kings Assign Amadio to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Reassign Center Joel L'Esperance to Texas - Texas Stars
- Ryan Merkley Assigned to Barracuda - San Jose Barracuda
- Marlies Close out Three-In-Three in Binghamton - Toronto Marlies
- Eagles Leading Scorer Agozzino Returns to Lineup - Colorado Eagles
- Rampage Sign Jackson, Tucker to Amateur Tryouts - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Battle Moose this Weekend in Winnipeg - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Steven Swavely Loaned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, April 6 - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Recall Lankinen - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Battle Griffins for 3-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Strike on Late Penalty Shot to Sneak by Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Capped by Gulls, 6-1 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Batter Reign, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Hold-Off Pesky Griffs, 3-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hogs to Host Former Head Coach Martinson & Colonial Cup During Home Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Top Wolves for 7th Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.