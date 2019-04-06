Bear Scores Twice in Condors Loss

SAN ANTONIO - The Bakersfield Condors (39-21-3-1; 83pts) dropped a 4-2 decision to the San Antonio Rampage (29-37-7; 65pts) on Saturday. D Ethan Bear scored twice in the loss. Bakersfield heads home on Wednesday with a two point lead over San Jose atop the Pacific Division with three games left in the regular season.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Ethan Bear (5th) off a face-off from the high slot; Assist: Callahan; Time of goal: 12:40; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: Bear (6th) into a vacated net at the left-wing circle; Assists: Esposito, Stanton; Time of goal: 15:44; BAK leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK - 10, SA - 8 SECOND PERIOD

RAMPAGE GOAL: LW Ryan Tesink (1st) tipped a puck at the top of the crease; Assists: Walman, Nolan; Time of goal: 4:39; BAK leads, 2-1

RAMPAGE GOAL: D Jordan Schmaltz (1st) shot deflected off a body and over Starrett; Assists: LaLeggia, Musil; Time of goal: 7:58; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK- 3 , SA - 13 THIRD PERIOD

RAMPAGE GOAL: D Jake Walman (3rd) from the left-wing circle on the power play; Assists: LaLeggia, Schmaltz; Time of goal: 9:09; SA leads, 3-2

RAMPAGE GOAL: F Nolan Stevens (9th) empty-net goal; SA wins, 4-2

SHOTS: BAK- 3, SA - 12 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Walman (SA) 2. Schmaltz (SA) 3. LaLeggia

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1 ; SA - 1/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 16 ; SA - 33

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (25-7-5; 32/29); SA - Coreau (13-19-9; 16/14)

C Luke Esposito has 10 points (5g-5a) in his last 14 games and had an assist tonight

C Josh Currie (assigned by Edmonton) and RW Patrick Russell (injury, 7 games) both returned to the lineup tonight

The Condors finish 1-1 against San Antonio this season

Bakersfield has three games remaining in the regular season and hosts Tucson on Wednesday

Scratches: Labrie, Kulevich, Christoffer, Manning, Yamamoto, Montoya

