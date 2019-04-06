Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m.

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Laval, QC) - The Hershey Bears conclude their current Canadian road trip, and look to sweep a three games in three nights stretch with an afternoon contest against the Laval Rocket. The Rocket are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Hershey Bears (40-24-3-4) at Laval Rocket (28-32-6-6)

April 6, 2019 | 3 PM | Game 72 | Place Bell

Referees: Dan Kelly (55), Guillaume Labonte (35)

Linesmen: Francois Dussureault (60), Francis Trempe (75)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 2:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, WOYK 1350-AM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey enters tonight's game on a four-game winning streak after earning a 3-1 victory last night in Belleville. The Chocolate and White swept the season series with the Senators with the victory, and for the second straight game, Jayson Megna opened the scoring for the Bears. He tallied a power play goal at 5:37 in the first period to give the Bears the lead. After Belleville tied the game with a power play goal with just 17 seconds left in the opening frame, Hershey got goals from Aaron Ness at 3:16 of the second period, and Shane Gersich at 10:27. The Bears were out shot 10-1 in the final period, but Vitek Vanecek stood tall in goal for the Bears stopping 24 shots on the night to earn a new career-high 19th win of the season. The Laval Rocket were also in action last night, dropping a 3-2 decision on home ice to Cleveland. Alex Belzile and Brett Lernout scored for the Rocket who gave up three unanswered goals in the loss.

THE "X" IS NEAR:

The Hershey Bears enter tonight with an opportunity to clinch a berth in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the Bears Magic # to hit zero tonight, it will require out of town help from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Tonight the Phantoms will kickoff a back-to-back series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the PPL Center. A regulation victory for the Phantoms over the Pens, in addition to a Bears win over the Rocket will clinch a playoff spot for the Bears.

GROUNDING THE ROCKET:

Since Laval became the home of Montreal's NHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears are unbeaten versus the Rocket, going 3-0-0-0. In Hershey's lone meeting with the Rocket at Giant Center this season, the Bears earned a 4-2 victory on Jan. 26. Nathan Walker, Mike Sgarbossa, Beck Malenstyn, and Riley Barber scored Hershey's goals in the win. Hershey's only visit to Place Bell in team history came on Mar. 31, 2018 as current Washington Capitals forward Travis Boyd scored four goals for the Bears in a 6-3 win.

HEY KARL, GOOD TO SEE YOU:

Laval's roster features former Hershey Bears defender and two-time Calder Cup Champion Karl Alzner. Alzner played with Hershey from 2008-2010, scoring 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) in 104 regular season games, and adding 12 more points in 30 playoff contests. He's split time in the AHL and NHL this year after playing 591 games with Washington from 2008-2017. With the Rocker, Alzner has collected six points (one goal, five assists) in 31 games.

BEARS BULLETS:

Aaron Ness recorded his 50th point of the season last night (five goals, 45 assists) after scoring the eventual game-winner in last night's win...Hershey's 13 shots on goal last night tied a season-low set back on Oct. 19 against the Charlotte Checkers, in addition to setting a new season low for shots in a single period with only one in last night's third period...Jayson Megna has opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White in the last two games, and has scored the first goal of the game six times this year.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.