Hogs to Host Former Head Coach Martinson & Colonial Cup During Home Finale

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are capping their 20th anniversary season by honoring former Hogs head coach, Steve Martinson, during the team's regular-season home finale on Sunday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Martinson led the IceHogs to their 2006-07 Colonial Cup championship and recently became just the third coach in history to amass 1,000 career wins.

Martinson will be on-hand to meet fans during the game and participate in a special ceremony prior to the start of the IceHogs and Milwaukee Admirals. The Hogs will play a tribute video for Martinson's decorated coaching career on the video board for the event, before Martinson kicks-off the evening's game with the ceremonial puck drop.

The former Rockford bench boss became the third head coach, and first American-born coach, to win 1,000 career games when he led the ECHL's Allen Americans to a 3-2 victory over Tulsa on March 9. Martinson reached the impressive milestone in 23 seasons with five teams in four leagues. He has won 10 championships during his career, including the Colonial Cup with Rockford in the United Hockey League, and reached the playoffs in 21 of 23 campaigns. His full coaching tenure includes:

TEAM YEARS WINS

San Diego Gulls (WCHL/ECHL) 1995-2004 434 wins

Rockford IceHogs (UHL) 2004-07 142 wins

Elmira Jackals (ECHL) 2007-10 117 wins

Chicago Express (ECHL) 2011-12 34 wins

Allen Americans (CHL/ECHL) 2012-19 273 wins

Fans will also have the opportunity to take a picture with the Colonial Cup during the IceHogs game on April 14. The cup will be on display in the Blue Flame Lounge throughout the evening during Rockford's regular-season home finale.

Fans can secure the opportunity to meet Martinson and be guaranteed a picture with the Colonial Cup by purchasing a $30 VIP meet-and-greet package. The package includes a ticket to the IceHogs game (upper sideline) on March 14, access to an exclusive meet-and-greet with Martinson and a viewing of the cup. Fans who purchase the VIP package will be granted access to the BMO at 3:30 p.m. and have access to the VIP meet-and-greet session until 4:45 p.m.

*Note: fans who already purchased tickets to the IceHogs game on March 14 can upgrade to receive access to the meet-and-greet for just $15.

To purchase the VIP meet-and-greet tickets, call (815) 986-6465. Only a limited number of tickets are available.

April 14 is also Fan Appreciation Night with the first 2,500 fans receiving a free IceHogs team poster, courtesy of American Solutions for Business. The evening's festivities will also include the annual "Jerseys Off Our Backs" promotion, in which several lucky fans will be chosen by seat location to join a select number of season ticket holders as winners of a game-worn jersey from the evening's game. Those selected will be presented with their jersey on the ice during a postgame ceremony.

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 14 vs. Milwaukee Admirals | 6 p.m.

The IceHogs host their regular season home finale with a divisional showdown against the Milwaukee Admirals. The contest is fan appreciation night, and the first 2,500 fans receive a free team photo, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.