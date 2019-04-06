Berdin Blanks Heat as Appleton's Early Goal Holds Up
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (37-28-5-2) won a defensive battle, 1-0, against the Stockton Heat (29-29-4-2) Saturday afternoon at Bell MTS Place. The Moose had the 7,122 in attendance on their feet early when Mason Appleton opened the scoring 3:09 into the game. Kristian Vesalainen sent a pass out of the corner to Logan Stanley for a one-timer, and Appleton was there to clean up the rebound for the goal. The Moose power play had plenty of opportunity to work with four chances in the period, but Stockton netminder Jon Gillies was equal to the task, making 14 saves to hold Manitoba to a 1-0 lead.
The second period saw the goaltenders keep both teams off the scoresheet. Despite a number of chances from both sides, Mikhail Berdin made 12 saves and Jon Gillies stopped eight Moose offerings. After four power plays in the first period, the Moose penalty kill got its work in during the second period. The shorthanded unit shut down three Stockton man advantages as Manitoba took their 1-0 edge into the final frame.
The tight-checking affair continued into the third with the clubs combining for just 15 shots on goal. The Heat came close to tying the game midway through the frame with a long shot getting through a crowd in front of the Moose net and hitting the crossbar behind Berdin. Manitoba nearly added to its lead when Marko Dano stepped back and flipped a puck over Gillies, but the Stockton netminder got some crossbar help of his own. The Heat kept up the pressure with a late power play, but Berdin had all the answers, backstopping the Moose to a 1-0 victory.
Quick Hits
With their 25th win at Bell MTS Place, the Moose matched their franchise record for home victories in a season.
Mason Appleton has goals in three straight games, and points in four straight.
Mikhail Berdin recorded his second shutout of the season.
Attendance was announced at 7,122. Quotable
Goaltender Mikhail Berdin on playing with the Moose - "When I'm on the ice with this group, I just enjoy it. I just look at the guys and everybody works hard. It's really group, you know? When we go on the ice everybody's ready to go. I just enjoy it."
Head Coach Pascal Vincent on the team's commitment to defence - "When a big defensive play has been made, when you're close to the bench and a guy is doing a good job at coming back to the d-zone, or a (defender) is having a good stick and taking away a passing lane, or the PK clearing the zone after a good battle in the corner, the bench gets alive. That's what we do and that's the reason we are having some success. It's because we're all chipping in."
Linked Up
Game Summary: https://mbmoo.se/2I1pGuz
Highlights and Post-Game Coverage: moosehockey.com/moosetv
Photo Gallery: https://mbmoo.se/2SLrddr
What's Next?
The Moose and Heat clash again Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. CT on Fan Appreciation Day at Bell MTS Place. Tickets are going fast, but are still available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
