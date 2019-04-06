Ryan Merkley Assigned to Barracuda

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that defenseman Ryan Merkley (@Ryan_Merkley) has been assigned to the Barracuda from the Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey).

Merkley, 19, just completed his third full season in the OHL, totaling 71 points (14 goals, 57 assists), 66 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating between the Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) and Petes. Among OHL d-men, Merkley finished second in points, T-ninth in goals, first in assists and first in power-play assists (33). In addition, Merkley skated in five playoff games with the Petes, collecting one assist and eight penalty minutes. The blueliner was traded from Guelph to Peterborough on December 15, 2018.

Internationally, the native of Oakville, Ontario represented Team Canada at the 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championship in Slovakia, collecting three assists and a plus-three rating in five games.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman was initially drafted by San Jose in the first round (21st overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

