Eagles Drop Heartbreaker in Chicago, 3-2

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





CHICAGO, IL. - Chicago Wolves forward Gage Quinney took advantage of an Eagles turnover with just over a minute to play in regulation to bury the game-winner and propel Chicago to a 3-2 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Eagles forwards A.J. Greer and Logan O'Connor each netted a goal in the loss.

Colorado jumped on top early when forward Greer powered a puck past Wolves goalie Oscar Dansk during a goal-mouth scramble to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 4:58 into the contest.

Chicago would even things up 40 seconds later when defenseman Dylan Coghlan snagged a rebound in the slot and snapped a wrister into the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.

As time wound down in the first period, O'Connor would deflect a shot from the left-wing boards, sending the puck through the leg pads of Dansk and giving Colorado a 2-1 advantage with 3:02 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of action.

Heading into the second period Chicago would waste little time in tying things up again, as forward Keegan Kolesar followed his own shot and swept the loose puck in the crease into the back of the net to even the score at 2-2 only 53 seconds into the middle frame.

With the contest still deadlocked to begin the third period, each team would generate several quality chances. However, the lamp would not be lit until Colorado coughed up the puck at the side of the net, allowing Quinney to skate to the top of the crease before firing a shot past Martin to put the Wolves ahead 3-2 with 1:13 left to play. The Eagles would pull Martin in favor of the extra attacker, but they would not be able to find an equalizer, falling by a final score of 3-2.

Martin suffered the loss in net, making 24 saves on 27 shots while Dansk earned the win by turning aside 30 of Colorado's 32 shots on net. The Eagles were 0-for-3 on the power play, but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Sunday, April 7th at 2:00pm MT.

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.