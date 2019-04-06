Comets Blank Wolf Pack in Road Triumph
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Hartford, CT. - Marek Mazanec made 21 saves against his former team and led the Utica Comets to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at XL Center.
The Comets attacked relentlessly out of the gates and were rewarded for their efforts just 2:15 in. Lukas Jasek sent the puck to the net, and after an initial save by Adam Huska, Jonah Gadjovich cleaned up the trash in front with a put-back tally for his third of the year.
The Utica lead was doubled while killing a penalty seven minutes later, as a steal from Reid Boucher allowed a set up to Tom Pyatt for a quick wrist shot strike. The goal from Pyatt was his 5th of the year and created a 2-0 lead that held throughout the rest of the period.
Utica padded their advantage as the continued pressure yielded more results at the midway point of the second period. Pyatt dished the puck to Zack MacEwen, whose effort was denied, but Cam Darcy crashed the goal and pounded the loose puck over the line for his 10th of the season. Darcy's goal was the lone marker of the second period, as Utica's lead was stretched to 3-0 after two frames.
Forcing Hartford to pull their goalie, the Comets put the game out of reach with an empty netter from Zack MacEwen at 19:07. The fourth of the night sealed the victory for the Comets, snapping a four-game losing skid.
The Comets go right back at it tomorrow afternoon when they battle the Providence Bruins. Puck drop at the Dunkin Donuts Center is at 3:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
