Stockton's Offense Silenced in Manitoba

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Winnipeg, Manitoba. - Stockton's offense stalled in Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon as the Moose ended Stockton's four-game win streak. Mason Appleton opened the scoring for the Jets' top affiliate just 3:09 into the game. That 14th goal of the year for Appleton is all the Moose would need in the 1-0 final. Stockton's four minor penalties in the first frame limited their offensive looks in the opening period. The Heat killed off all four power play chances against, but Stockton was unable to capitalize on their four chances on the man advantage. Jon Gillies was strong in the loss, stopping 30 of 31 shots. Mikhail Berdin stopped all 26 shots en route to his second career AHL shutout. With the victory, Manitoba climbs back into a playoff spot.

GOALIES

W: Mikhail Berdin (26 shots, 26 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (31 shots, 30 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Mikhail Berdin (Win, shutout), Second - Jon Gillies (Loss, 30 saves), Third - Mason Appleton (GWG)

Final Shots: STK - 26, MB - 31

Power Plays: STK - 0-4, MB - 0-4

-Heat drop their first game in the last five, ending their four-game win streak.

-Heat PK goes 4-4 and is now 20-21 over the last five games.

- Jon Gillies started his 15th game in the last 16 contests for the Stockton Heat. He is now 10-5-0-1 in that stretch.

- Nolan Yaremko made his pro debut, wearing #27 for the Stockton Heat.

- Andrew Nielsen appeared in his first game for Stockton since March 1 against San Diego.

-Buddy Robinson made his return to Winnipeg, playing against his former team, registering two shots.

-Heat failed to score a goal for the fourth time this season, first since March 2 vs. San Diego.

-Stockton will aim for the weekend split tomorrow, looking to get their fifth win in their last six games.

-Heat were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week.

UP NEXT

The Heat finish up their four-game road trip tomorrow afternoon in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose at 12:00 PST. Following the Canadian road trip, the Heat will be back at Stockton Arena on Wednesday, April 10 for the annual Pacific Takeover game. The Heat will close out their home schedule on Sunday, April 14 for Fan Appreciation Night agains the Bakersfield Condors.

