Kings Assign Amadio to Ontario

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Mike Amadio to Ontario.

The 22-year-old Amadio (born May 13, 1996) is a 6-1, 204-pound native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario who has appeared in 43 games this season with the Kings, posting 13 points (6-7=13) and six penalty minutes. He appeared in six games during his recent recall, recording five points (2-3=5) and a plus-1 rating. He has played in 24 games this season with Ontario, recording 22 points (6-16=22), a plus-6 rating and 12 penalty minutes.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.