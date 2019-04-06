Kings Assign Amadio to Ontario
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Mike Amadio to Ontario.
The 22-year-old Amadio (born May 13, 1996) is a 6-1, 204-pound native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario who has appeared in 43 games this season with the Kings, posting 13 points (6-7=13) and six penalty minutes. He appeared in six games during his recent recall, recording five points (2-3=5) and a plus-1 rating. He has played in 24 games this season with Ontario, recording 22 points (6-16=22), a plus-6 rating and 12 penalty minutes.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
