Dallas Stars Reassign Center Joel L'Esperance to Texas

April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned center Joel L'Esperance to the Texas Stars.

L'Esperance, 23, has recorded two goals (2-0=2) in 18 games played for Dallas this season. He registered his first career NHL goal at Minnesota on March 14th. Also skating in 50 contests with Texas this season, he is fourth on the team with 44 points (29-15=44) and paces the club with 29 goals, which are tied for eighth in the AHL.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Brighton, Mich. was signed as an undrafted free agent by Dallas, July 1, 2018.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home stand on Saturday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. facing the Rockford IceHogs in a rematch. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.

