Eight Is Great for the Admirals
April 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Cole Schneider scored two goals as the Admirals dominated the Iowa Wild 5-1 for their eighth consecutive victory on Saturday night at Panther Arena. The win moves the Ads into third place in the Central Division at 83 points, two points up on Manitoba and Iowa.
The Admirals winning streak is their longest since a team-record 10-game stretch from November 5-24.
Schneider's first goal of the game put Milwaukee up 1-0 at the 9:45 mark of the first period. With the Admirals on the power-play Alex Carrier took a shot from the left point that was saved by Iowa goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, but the rebound squirted out right to Schneider, who was camped on the doorstep. Schneider took one quick stickhandle and swatted a backhand into a wide open cage.
The Wild had a golden opportunity to tie the game up when they were awarded a penalty shot with 7:32 to play in the first by Troy Grosenick used every inch of his 6-1 frame to make a pad save and preserve the lead.
Schneider got his second of the game courtesy of a shorthanded tally at 15:29. After the puck squired by the point, Schneider and Tyler Gaudet came skating into the Iowa zone 2-on-1. Gaudet held the puck until he was at the bottom of the right circle and then chipped the puck over to Schneider, who managed to sneak the puck five-hole despite being pulled down from behind.
Phil Di Giuseppe made it 3-0 Admirals on a wraparound tally with 4:30 to play in the second period. It was his fifth goal of the season, all of which have come in the past nine games.
Iowa got on the board with a shorthanded tally by Matt Read at the 6:51 mark of the third, but the Admirals responded right back as Anthony Richard picked up his team-leading 23rd of the season on a breakaway just 24 seconds later.
Joe Pendenza finished off the scoring for the Admirals with a lethal backhand with just over three minutes to play in the game.
The Admirals continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday night when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
