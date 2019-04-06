Rocket Down Bears, 5-2

(Laval, QC) - Steve Whitney and Maximilian Kammerer tallied, but the Hershey Bears fell 5-2 to the Laval Rocket on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Chocolate and White, and concluded the current Canadian road trip after winning two of three games.

After a scoreless first period, the Rocket struck first on a 2-on-1 rush at the 8:42 mark of the middle stanza. After a Tobias Geisser neutral zone pass was intercepted, Hayden Verbeek went bar-down on the ensuing rush past Ilya Samsonov to open the scoring. Laval's 1-0 lead stood at second intermission with shots 19-16 Rocket after 40 minutes.

Shortly into the third period, the Rocket turned all the momentum against Hershey and posted three goals before the period's first media timeout. On a giveaway behind the Bears net, Thomas Ebbing buried a centering feed past the blocker side of Samsonov at 2:41. Alex Belzile scored the eventual game-winner for Laval at 5:02 after Kammerer was unable to clear the zone from the left point. A centering feed to the slot for Belzile following the turnover allowed him to wheel around Samsonov for the third goal.

Only 59 seconds later, Hershey's deficit grew to 4-0. Xavier Ouellet sent a shot on goal from the center point that found the back of the net. Following the goal, Bears Head Coach Spencer Carbery used his lone timeout, and the Chocolate and White soon responded. At 10:26, Jayson Megna rushed into the offensive end with Whitney. A snap shot from Whitney beat Rocket goaltender Connor LaCouvee to put the Bears on the board.

Kammerer brought the Bears to within 4-2 at 13:20. From the point, Kammerer blasted a shot through a maze of bodies, low to the ice and into the net for his third goal of the season. Laval disrupted Hershey's comeback attempt, and Verbeek scored his second goal of the game at 15:55 to round out a 5-2 final. After a Samsonov save, Whitney collected the rebound and attempted to guide the puck towards the corner boards. Verbeek stick checked Whitney, and the puck rolled into the cage.

