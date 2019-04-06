Monsters Clipped 3-1 by Senators in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ontario - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 3-1 Saturday night at the CAA Arena losing in their first regulation game since March 13. The Monsters moved to 36-27-7-2 overall this season but remain in the North Division's final playoff spot at fourth place with 81 points. Cleveland still holds one point over the fifth-place Belleville Senators with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Senators had the only two goals of the first period with former Monsters player Vitaly Abramov scoring just over six minutes into the frame followed by Logan Brown doubling the lead just under a minute later.

Zac Dalpe continued his 11-game point streak when he cut Belleville's lead to 2-1 on the man advantage off assists from Paul Bittner and Mark Letestu just over a minute into the middle period.

Christian Wolanin pushed the final score to 3-1 for Belleville at the 15:09 mark of the third period bringing an end to Cleveland's season-best nine-game point streak.

Brad Thiessen stopped 18 shots in the losing effort to move to 11-6-3-2 while Marcus Hogberg had 33 saves with the win to finish with a 20-9-6-4 record.

The Monsters head back to The Q for 7:00 p.m. Monday matchup against the Rochester Americans with full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

