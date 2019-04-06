Carey's Two Goals Not Enough as Sound Tigers Beat P-Bruins 4-3

Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Saturday night 4-3 in the road half of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got two goals from Paul Carey along with a goal from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson while Dan Vladar made his 29th start of the season in net.

The teams, who combined for 14 goals last night, got off to a flying start in the opening period. Bridgeport dominated the first half of the period and scored the first two goals of the night. Just 3:29 into the game, Ryan Bourque tipped in a Kyle Burroughs shot to give the Sound Tigers a 1-0 lead. At 12:50, Oliver Wahlstrom blasted a one-timer past Vladar on the power play to make it a two goal game. Mitchell Vande Sompel and Josh Ho-Sang picked up assists on the play and Bridgeport made it 2-0.

Paul Carey took over the first period from there, scoring twice in the final 4:06 to tie the score. He put Providence on the board with his 24th goal of the season as he walked in from the point and beat Christopher Gibson with a wrister. Lee Stempniak and Jakub Zboril earned assists on the goal as the P-Bruins cut the deficit to one. With 42 seconds left in the period, Jordan Szwarz and Carey teamed up to tie the score with a 4-on-4 goal. Szwarz fed a diagonal pass to Carey cutting in alone towards Gibson and he deflected it through for his second tally of the period. Cooper Zech earned the secondary assist and the teams entered the first intermission knotted 2-2

Bridgeport regained the lead 4:46 into the middle frame as Bourque netted his second goal of the night. Stephen Gionta sent a lead-pass to Bourque who split a pair of Providence defenders. On the breakaway, he beat Vladar for the only goal of the period and the Sound Tigers made it 3-2 after two. Travis St. Denis doubled the lead at 6:27, capitalizing on a third period power play. Grant Hutton fired a slap-shot that Steve Bernier tipped behind Vladar. St. Denis pushed it in for 16th goal of the year and Bridgeport made it 4-2. Providence would not go down without a fight, making it a one goal game when Forsbacka Karlsson's centering pass to Lee Stempniak went off a defender and in. Stempniak and Victor Berglund earned helpers on the play, but the P-Bruins would fall by a 4-3 final.

Vladar stopped 22 of 26 shots while Gibson stopped 27 of 30 shots. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 2-4 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their three-in-three weekend tomorrow afternoon at the Dunk when they welcome the Utica Comets to town for a 3:05pm face off.

