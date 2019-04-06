Checkers Clinch AHL's Best Regular-Season Record

The Charlotte Checkers have won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, which is given to the team that finishes the AHL's regular season with the most points.

Despite losing 5-3 to Springfield tonight, the Checkers were able to clinch the honor when Syracuse, the only team that could potentially catch them in the standings, subsequently lost 5-2 to Rochester. Having already caputred the Atlantic Division title last week, Charlotte will now enjoy home-ice advantage throughout their 2019 Calder Cup Playoff run.

This marks the first Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the 48-17-8 Checkers, who are in the midst of the first 100-point season in franchise history. Charlotte has three games remaining on its schedule - one more at home against Springfield tomorrow and a two-game road trip to Cleveland next week.

Charlotte will begin the home portion of its first-round playoff schedule with Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinal on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. before going on to host Games 4 and 5 of the best-of-five series, if necessary, on Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m., respectively.

Individual tickets for all first-round home playoff games are now on sale via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. "Pay-as-we-Play" Packages requiring no money up front and guaranteeing tickets throughout the playoffs are also available now by visiting gocheckers.com/playoffs, calling (704) 342-4423 or emailing tickets@gocheckers.com.

