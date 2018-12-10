Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 10

Wednesday, Dec. 5: Manitoba 3 at Bakersfield 4

Manitoba fell behind the Condors 4-1 in Bakersfield, but Logan Shaw's second hat trick in four games got the Moose to within one with 10 minutes left in the third. Unfortunately for the visitors, outshooting the Condors 14-5 wasn't enough to pull even.

Friday, Nov. Dec. 7: Manitoba 2 at Stockton 1

Eric Comrie stole the show in Stockton on Friday, making 41 saves on 42 shots to lead the Moose to a win. A couple of rookies provided the necessary offence with Logan Stanley and C.J. Suess finding the twine.

Saturday, Dec. 8: Manitoba 2 at Stockton 3 OT

Saturday's contest saw the special teams play a major role, with all five goals scored between the Heat and Moose coming while either team was on the power play. C.J. Suess scored for the second straight night, and Alexis D'Aoust chipped in with his third of the season to get the Moose through regulation in a 2-2 tie. Stockton's Curtis Lazar scored the overtime winner with just 18 seconds left on the clock. Mikhail Berdin made 43 saves, including six in overtime, in the losing effort.

vs. Toronto*

Friday, Dec. 14

7 p.m. CT

vs. Toronto*

Saturday, Dec. 15

6 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose play their next six games on home ice, hosting the Marlies, Griffins and Eagles over the holidays. The defending Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies are in town this weekend for a two-game set. Saturday's contest features the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Red River Co-op in support of the Christmas Cheer Board. Fans can bring a new plush toy to the game to toss on the ice during the first intermission. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

38 Logan Shaw (total) 19 11 8 19 15 0

27 Mason Appleton* 19 8 10 18 8 +1

39 Seth Griffith 22 5 10 15 8 -4

23 Michael Spacek 23 1 14 15 10 -9

20 C.J. Suess 25 8 4 12 4 -3

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie 8-7-1 2.84 0.916 0

40 Mikhail Berdin 3-1-1 2.32 0.936 0 *On NHL roster

Home Sweet Home

The Moose return to home ice for a six-game home stand beginning Friday against Toronto. The team is coming off a stretch of playing 10 of its last 12 games on the road. Manitoba completed the 12-game segment with a 4-6-2-0 record. Now the club plays 12 of its next 15 on home ice where the Moose hold a 6-4-0-0 mark so far this campaign.

Loving the Sunshine

Goaltender Eric Comrie was a key component for the Moose on their road trip. The California resident allowed two or less goals in three of his four starts with a 2.03 goals-against average on the swing. Comrie stopped 131 of 139 shots for a 0.942 save percentage during the trip. The fourth-year pro kept the opposition off the board until the third period in two of his starts. Comrie ranks eighth in the league with a 0.916 save percentage, and is third in the AHL in saves.

Hat Trick Hero

Logan Shaw had the hot stick on the swing, recording two hat tricks in a span of four games. Shaw is the sixth player in franchise history to record more than one hat-trick in a season. The veteran forward has plenty of games left to match Greg Pankewicz and Lee Goren for the record of three in a single campaign. With two games in between hat tricks, Shaw's three-goal outings came the second-fewest games apart in franchise history, just shy of Pankewicz's two hat tricks in three games.

Rotating Roster

The Moose roster is in a state of constant flux the past month. Going back just over a month, 11 players who suited up in Manitoba's 4-1 loss to Grand Rapids on Nov. 8 were unavailable to the Moose for Wednesday's 4-3 loss in Bakersfield due to transactions or injury. Following that contest, Marko Dano returned to the lineup from injury, while Nelson Nogier and Cameron Schilling have been reassigned to the club. Since Nov. 8, Manitoba has been involved in 20 roster transactions.

Forward C.J. Suess got back in the goal column this week. After opening the season with six goals in his first 10 games of the season, Suess went 13 games without lighting the lamp. The rookie forward scored in back-to-back games in Stockton this week. Suess struck for his professional game-winning goal and followed it up by potting his team-leading fourth power play goal of the campaign. Suess is tied for second on the Moose with eight goals this season, and is fifth on the team with 12 points in 25 games.

