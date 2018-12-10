Amerks Home for the Holidays on Back-To-Back Nights against Hartford

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will be hosting a Home For The Holidays Christmas celebration when they face the Hartford Wolf Pack on back-to-back nights at The Blue Cross Arena. The Amerks will be in action on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:05 p.m. against Hartford before meeting the Wolf Pack again on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 5:05 p.m. in the final game prior to the annual Christmas break.

The Amerks will wear festive Ugly Sweater-themed jerseys and matching socks on both nights against the Wolf Pack that will be auctioned off following Saturday's game. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jerseys through a silent auction held during the game on the upper concourse of The Blue Cross Arena. Following the game, the winners of the auction will be able to take the ice and be presented with a "jersey off the back" from the Amerks players.

Friday's game will feature an evening of great prizes and giveaways throughout the night as the Amerks help get fans in the holiday spirit. The team will also be giving away different prize packages during the game from various corporate partners over the course of the night.

Friday's game will also feature an appearance from former Amerk and Rochester native Brian Gionta presented by Pepsi. Gionta will sign autographs pregame and meet with fans throughout the night. Gionta retired following the 2017-18 season during which he practiced regularly with the Amerks in preparation for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Gionta appeared in one game for the Amerks, a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Marlies on Feb. 2, becoming the only Rochester native in the 63-year history of the franchise to score a goal in his Amerks debut.

Santa Claus will be in attendance during both games of the weekend to pose for photos and meet with fans.

The Amerks will again collect toys for the Pirate Toy Fund on both nights as fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys in the Pirate Toy Fund donation boxes in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium, prior to the games. Any fan that donates a toy will receive a complimentary ticket voucher to the Amerks home game on Wednesday, Jan. 2 against Bridgeport.

Ticket specials for the weekend's games include the Zweigle's Family Four Packs on Friday. For just $79, fans will receive four Lower Level tickets (some restrictions may apply), four hot dogs and four sodas. A minimum of four tickets is required in order to purchase the Zweigle's Family Pack.

The popular Eats and Seats package is also available for both games, featuring one Lower Level ticket and a $10 gift card to The Distillery for only $25. Kids Tickets can be purchased for just $10 per seat for kids ages 3-6 when combined with an adult ticket at the Box Office.

The Genesee Pregame Happy Hour runs from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on both nights in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music from Ryan Melquist (Friday) and Amanda Lee Peers (Saturday) and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light.

Tickets for Friday's game are available at http://amerks.co/LRo0dj while tickets for Saturday can be purchased by visiting http://amerks.co/TUu22g.

Individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season start at just $14. Amerks 2018-19 Flex Memberships are available starting as low as $17 per ticket, are on-sale now. Flex vouchers can be used at any Amerks home game in any quantity. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/flexpacks or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS. Amerks Holiday Packs are now available for $59 and include four vouchers, two tickets to a pre-selected Amerks game and a custom knit Amerks scarf.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.