Forward Nantel Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Julien Nantel has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies. Nantel has posted one assist and four penalty minutes in 15 AHL games with Colorado this season. The 22 year-old captured two ECHL Kelly Cup Championships with the Eagles during the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons.

Colorado returns to action when they travel to Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona to face the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, December 11th at 7:05pm MT.

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.