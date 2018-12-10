Forward Nantel Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies
December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Julien Nantel has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies. Nantel has posted one assist and four penalty minutes in 15 AHL games with Colorado this season. The 22 year-old captured two ECHL Kelly Cup Championships with the Eagles during the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons.
Colorado returns to action when they travel to Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona to face the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, December 11th at 7:05pm MT.
Colorado returns to action when they travel to Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona to face the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, December 11th at 7:05pm MT.
