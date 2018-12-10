Ducks Recall Pair, Assign Two

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr and goaltender Jared Coreau from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks reassigned defensemen Josh Mahura and Andy Welinski to San Diego.

Sustr, 28 (11/29/90), has appeared in five games with the Ducks this season, posting an even plus/minus rating with six penalty minutes (PIM). Signed as a free agent on July 4, 2018, Sustr has earned 10-53=63 points with 147 PIM in 323 career NHL games with Anaheim and Tampa Bay. The 6-7, 217-pound defenseman collected one assist (0-1=1) with four PIM in 12 games with the Gulls.

Coreau, 27 (11/5/91), has appeared in 21 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings from 2016-18, posting a 5-9-4 record and two shutouts. The 6-5, 214-pound goaltender posted a 3-6-2 record in 12 games for San Diego this season. Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2018, Coreau helped lead Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League (AHL) to a Calder Cup Championship in 2017 after going 15-4 with a 2.84 GAA and .909 SV% in 19 playoff games.

Mahura, 20 (5/5/98), earned an assist (0-1=1) and a +2 rating in six games with Anaheim this season. Mahura made his NHL debut on Nov. 18 vs. Colorado and collected his first career NHL point on Nov. 21 vs. Vancouver. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura owns 1-8=9 points in 14 games with San Diego this season. The 6-0, 192-pound defenseman returns to the AHL leading Gulls blueliners in points and assists.

Welinski, 25 (4/27/93), collected one assist (0-1=1) with six PIM in 11 games with the Ducks this season. Welinski has appeared in 18 career NHL games with the Ducks since his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season, collecting three assists (0-3=3) and six PIM. Selected in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Welinski has 2-4=6 points with 10 PIM in eight AHL games with San Diego this season. Welinski currently leads Gulls defensemen in goals, ranks tied for second in points, and third in assists.

