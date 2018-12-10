Anaheim Ducks Acquire Adam Cracknell from Toronto
December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired right wing Adam Cracknell from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Steven Oleksy.
Cracknell, 33 (7/15/85), has earned 21-2243 points with a +4 rating in 208 career NHL games with St. Louis (2010-14), Columbus (2014-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Edmonton (2015-16), Dallas (2016-18) and the New York Rangers (2017-18). The 6-3, 209-pound forward has also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, scoring one goal with two penalty minutes (PIM).
Selected by Calgary in the ninth round (279th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell earned 3-710 points with 10 PIM in 14 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 498 career AHL games, recording 129-152281 points with 288 PIM.
Oleksy, 32 (2/4/86), collected two assists with 36 PIM in 15 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls (AHL) this season. Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2017, Oleksy owns 20-89109 points with a +48 rating and 754 PIM in 388 career AHL games. The 5-11, 188-pound blueliner has also registered 3-1720 points with a +17 rating and 110 PIM in 73 career NHL contests with Washington (2012-15) and Pittsburgh (2016-17).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018
- Greer Heads to NHL, Dickinson Recalled from Utah - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Acquire Goaltender Jeff Glass from Toronto Marlies - San Diego Gulls
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Adam Cracknell from Toronto - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Weekly - Tucson Roadrunners
- Red Wings Assign Lashoff to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Senators Sign Auger to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Present a "Salute to Caroling" on Tuesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Defenseman Sean Walker returns to Los Angeles for his second NHL recall of the season - Ontario Reign
- Phantoms Set New Teddy Bear Toss Record - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Fitzpatrick Recalled to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Ducks Recall Pair, Assign Two - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners to Assist Arizona's Children Association with "Gifts of Hope" Holiday Toy Drive - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flames Recall Ryan Lomberg from Stockton; Assign Rinat Valiev & Anthony Peluso - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 10-16 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Home for the Holidays on Back-To-Back Nights against Hartford - Rochester Americans
- T-Birds Fans Break Franchise Record with 4,602 Stuffed Animals Donated in 2018 Teddy Bear Toss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 10 - Manitoba Moose
- Forward Nantel Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Ottawa Recalls Carey and Elliott - Belleville Senators
- Condors 5 Dollar Knit Cap Night this Friday - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Sign Colton Saucerman to PTO - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Otto Somppi to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Martin Necas Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Martin Necas Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Amerks Partner with Reeds Jewelers for Diamond Giveaway on December 14 - Rochester Americans
- Lehigh Valley Recalls F Huntebrinker from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RAMPAGE: Blues Recall Binnington, Assign Blais to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Blank Condors 4-0 Behind Korenar's 31 Saves - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.