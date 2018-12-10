Anaheim Ducks Acquire Adam Cracknell from Toronto

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired right wing Adam Cracknell from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Steven Oleksy.

Cracknell, 33 (7/15/85), has earned 21-2243 points with a +4 rating in 208 career NHL games with St. Louis (2010-14), Columbus (2014-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Edmonton (2015-16), Dallas (2016-18) and the New York Rangers (2017-18). The 6-3, 209-pound forward has also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, scoring one goal with two penalty minutes (PIM).

Selected by Calgary in the ninth round (279th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell earned 3-710 points with 10 PIM in 14 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 498 career AHL games, recording 129-152281 points with 288 PIM.

Oleksy, 32 (2/4/86), collected two assists with 36 PIM in 15 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls (AHL) this season. Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2017, Oleksy owns 20-89109 points with a +48 rating and 754 PIM in 388 career AHL games. The 5-11, 188-pound blueliner has also registered 3-1720 points with a +17 rating and 110 PIM in 73 career NHL contests with Washington (2012-15) and Pittsburgh (2016-17).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.