Admirals Present a "Salute to Caroling" on Tuesday

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are getting into the holiday spirit and are excited to present a Salute to Carols when the team hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, December 11 at 7:00 PM at Panther Arena.

We'll be starting the festivities by hosting sing-a-longs, passing out candy canes and giving the fans plenty of opportunities to show off their famous Carol knowledge. Also, players will be showcasing their melodic talents by singing their favorite carols.

This celebration is not just about singing, we're celebrating fans too! All Carol, Carl, Caroline's and other variations of Carol will receive a FREE Light Blue section ticket to the game. They just need to bring their ID to the Box Office Window.

Additionally, players' wives and girlfriends will be wrapping gifts purchased in the Arena Team Store at Fan Services on Dec. 11, 14 and 22. They'll wrap your presents purchased from the Arena Team Store for $5 for one present or $10 for three presents with proceeds going to the Power Play Foundation.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online by milwaukeeadmirals.com.

