Admirals Present a "Salute to Caroling" on Tuesday
December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are getting into the holiday spirit and are excited to present a Salute to Carols when the team hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, December 11 at 7:00 PM at Panther Arena.
We'll be starting the festivities by hosting sing-a-longs, passing out candy canes and giving the fans plenty of opportunities to show off their famous Carol knowledge. Also, players will be showcasing their melodic talents by singing their favorite carols.
This celebration is not just about singing, we're celebrating fans too! All Carol, Carl, Caroline's and other variations of Carol will receive a FREE Light Blue section ticket to the game. They just need to bring their ID to the Box Office Window.
Additionally, players' wives and girlfriends will be wrapping gifts purchased in the Arena Team Store at Fan Services on Dec. 11, 14 and 22. They'll wrap your presents purchased from the Arena Team Store for $5 for one present or $10 for three presents with proceeds going to the Power Play Foundation.
Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online by milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018
- Senators Sign Auger to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Present a "Salute to Caroling" on Tuesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Defenseman Sean Walker returns to Los Angeles for his second NHL recall of the season - Ontario Reign
- Phantoms Set New Teddy Bear Toss Record - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Fitzpatrick Recalled to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Ducks Recall Pair, Assign Two - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners to Assist Arizona's Children Association with "Gifts of Hope" Holiday Toy Drive - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flames Recall Ryan Lomberg from Stockton; Assign Rinat Valiev & Anthony Peluso - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 10-16 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Home for the Holidays on Back-To-Back Nights against Hartford - Rochester Americans
- T-Birds Fans Break Franchise Record with 4,602 Stuffed Animals Donated in 2018 Teddy Bear Toss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 10 - Manitoba Moose
- Forward Nantel Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Ottawa Recalls Carey and Elliott - Belleville Senators
- Condors 5 Dollar Knit Cap Night this Friday - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Sign Colton Saucerman to PTO - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Otto Somppi to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Martin Necas Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Martin Necas Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Amerks Partner with Reeds Jewelers for Diamond Giveaway on December 14 - Rochester Americans
- Lehigh Valley Recalls F Huntebrinker from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RAMPAGE: Blues Recall Binnington, Assign Blais to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Blank Condors 4-0 Behind Korenar's 31 Saves - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Present a "Salute to Caroling" on Tuesday
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss
- Ads Fall Just Shy against Stars
- Admirals Stumble in Texas
- Admirals Sign Duncan Siemens to AHL Deal