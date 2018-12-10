Barracuda Blank Condors 4-0 Behind Korenar's 31 Saves

San Jose, Ca - On Sunday at SAP Center, the San Jose Barracuda (15-3-1-2) scored twice within the first 39 seconds and used 31 saves from Josef Korenar to earn a 4-0 win over the Bakersfield Condors (11-10-0-0) (Edmonton Oilers) on Kansas City Blades night. The win was San Jose's fifth in a row and sixth consecutive on home ice.

23 seconds into the first, Kyle Wood teed up a right-point slapper and Dylan Gambrell (4) redirected the shot past Shane Starrett to give the Barracuda their quickest lead in franchise history. Jake Middleton had set the previous mark on February 11, 2018 vs. San Diego (00:00:24). 16 seconds later Manny Wiederer (7) would pot his second in as many days as he snapped a shot in from the low slot after Jayden Halbgewachs found him from below the end-line. At 3:57, Francis Perron (10) intercepted a Bakersfield pass in his end, raced up ice, and wired a breakaway shot short-side on Starrett to complete a three-goal first.

In the second, San Jose would add to its lead when Nick DeSimone found Rourke Chartier (2) uncovered in the low slot on the power play and Chartier would cash in at 17:34 on the forehand. San Jose would kill off a pair of Condor' power plays in the second, thanks in part to a right-pad denial by Korenar on a shot by Ty Benson mid-way through the second when San Jose still led 3-0.

In the third, the Barracuda would hold off Bakersfield as Korenar made 13 saves and San Jose rolled to the 4-0 win.

The 31-save shutout (9-1-1) for Korenar was the second of the rookie netmiders season and earned the Czech native his third-straight win. On the other side, Starrett (5-2-0) suffered his second consecutive loss to the Barracuda after allowing four goals on 22 shots.

The Barracuda are back in action this upcoming weekend when they kick off a three-game road trip starting in San Diego on Saturday before traveling to Ontario on Sunday and then returning back to SD on Wednesday, December 19. The Barracuda are back at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, December 21 for the fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged bring new or lightly used bears to the game and throw them on the ice when San Jose scores its first goal. For more info go to sjbarracuda.com/promotions.

