Wolf Pack Weekly, December 10-16

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack (11-12-1-2, 25 pts., .481) carried a four-game winning streak into this past week, but came out of the week in a three-game drought. The win streak ended Wednesday night in Bridgeport, with a tight 2-1 loss to the Sound Tigers. Boo Nieves had the only Wolf Pack goal. Hartford went up 3-1 on the division-leading Charlotte Checkers at the XL Center on Friday night, but Charlotte then reeled off five unanswered goals on the way to a 7-4 win. Peter Holland tallied twice in that game for the Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack scored first against the Hershey Bears on the road Saturday, and got a goal and an assist each from Bobby Butler and Vinni Lettieri, and two assists from Vince Pedrie, but ended up on the short end of a 6-3 score.

For the latest AHL standings, click here.

This week:

The Wolf Pack embark on their first of two trips on the year to Charlotte, NC, for a pair of games vs. the Checkers. The first clash is Thursday night at 7:00 PM, and then the two teams rematch on Saturday night at 6:00.

Thursday, December 13 at the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina) at Bojangles' Coliseum, 7:00 PM

- This is the Wolf Pack's first visit of the year to Charlotte, where they have never won in six all-time games (0-6-0-0). Hartford was 0-4-0-0 at Bojangles' Coliseum last season. The Wolf Pack and Checkers have split a pair of meetings at the XL Center this year, the Wolf Pack winning 5-3 December 1 and the Checkers prevailing 7-4 this past Saturday.

- Charlotte comes into the week on a three-game winning streak, and the Atlantic Division leaders' (19-6-1-0, 39 pts., .750) margin over second-place Bridgeport is up to seven points.

- A Checker line of Nicolas Roy (1-3-4) centering Janne Kuokkanen (2-1-3) and Martin Necas (0-4-4) combined for 11 points in Charlotte's 7-4 victory over the Wolf Pack Friday at the XL Center. That helped earn CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors for Necas, who totaled seven assists in the Checkers' two games over the weekend.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, December 15 at the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina) at Bojangles' Coliseum, 6:00 PM

- Charlotte enters the week 6-2-0-0 on home ice for the year, and winners of three straight at home. The Wolf Pack's road record stands at 4-7-0-2.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Matt Beleskey - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 6.

Alex Kile - signed by the Wolf Pack to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement December 6.

Terrence Wallin - signed by the Wolf Pack to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement December 6.

Cole Schneider - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 8.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, December 29, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:00 PM, the first 2,000 fans into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack team trading card set, presented by CM Concessions. Also, fans are invited to bring their skates that night, for a free postgame skate on the XL Center ice.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is January 4, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, December 19, when the Providence Bruins come to town for a 7:00 PM game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home game is December 19, a 7:00 PM contest vs. the Providence Bruins.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.