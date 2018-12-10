Red Wings Assign Lashoff to Grand Rapids

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned defenseman Brian Lashoff to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lashoff was recalled by Detroit on Dec. 6 but did not see game action. The 28-year-old has played in 123 games with the Red Wings over parts of five seasons (2012-15, 2016-18), tallying 13 points (2-11-13) and 57 penalty minutes. He became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and registered his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus. Lashoff made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2013 and has logged eight career postseason contests.

Lashoff shows three points (0-3-3), a plus-two rating and 19 PIM in 17 games with the Griffins this season. Making his pro debut with the team during the 2008-09 season, the 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner ranks second in Grand Rapids history in both regular season (417) and postseason games played (73). In the regular season he posts 87 points (21-66-87), a plus-18 rating and 213 PIM. One of only three players in franchise history to be a part of both the 2013 and 2017 Calder Cup championships, Lashoff adds 19 points (5-14-19) and 34 PIM in the playoffs.

The Griffins travel to Milwaukee to conclude a three-game road trip tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.