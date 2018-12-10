Martin Necas Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, NC - After piling up a staggering seven assists in two big road wins for the Checkers, Martin Necas has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week.

The rookie forward matched a franchise record with four assists and helped the Checkers erase a two-goal deficit to roll over Hartford 7-4 on Friday, then followed that up with three more helpers the next night - including setting up the overtime winner - as the Checkers pulled off a wild rally to stun the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The 19-year-old Necas, who was selected 12th overall by Carolina in 2017, is currently tied for fourth among AHL rookies with 20 points in 22 games for Charlotte this season and ranks third with 14 assists.

This marks the 10th time in franchise history that a Checkers player has been named CCM/AHL Player of the Week and the second time this season, as Nicolas Roy earned the honor for the first week of October.

