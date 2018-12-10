RAMPAGE: Blues Recall Binnington, Assign Blais to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced a pair of roster moves on Sunday evening, as the Blues recalled goaltender Jordan Binnington from the Rampage and assigned forward Sammy Blais to San Antonio.

Binnington, 25, is in his first season with the Rampage and his sixth professional season overall. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native is 8-4-0 with two shutouts this season with the Rampage, his 2.34 goals-against average ranked fourth in the AHL and his .914 save percentage ranked tenth. Binnington earned his 100th professional victory earlier this season with the Rampage and also appeared in his 200th career game.

The 2018 AHL All-Star has appeared in one career NHL game, a relief appearance with the Blues during the 2015-16 season. In 161 career AHL games with the Peoria Rivermen, Chicago Wolves, Providence Bruins, and Rampage, Binnington boasts an 84-54-27 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Blais (Blay), 22, has one assist in 16 games this season with the Blues and two goals in nine games with the Rampage. The Montmagny, Quebec native and third year pro has totaled 45 goals and 85 points in 126 career AHL games, tallying 19 goals and 42 points in 51 games with the Rampage over the past two seasons.

The Rampage will host the Iowa Wild for a pair of games this weekend, the first meetings of the season between the teams. It's Ugly Sweater Weekend for the Rampage, who will wear holiday-themed jerseys for both Friday and Sunday's games. Puck-drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV. For more information, visit sarampage.com/uglysweater.

