Defenseman Sean Walker returns to Los Angeles for his second NHL recall of the season

December 10, 2018





LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled defenseman Sean Walker from Ontario and have recalled forward Gabriel Vilardi from his conditioning stint with the Reign. Additionally, Los Angeles has reassigned goaltender Cole Kehler to Ontario from the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs. The Reign have also released goaltender Charles Williams from his PTO.

The 24-year-old Walker (born November 13, 1994) is a 5-11, 196-pound native of Keswick, Ontario who has played in four games with the Kings in his first NHL season, recording one point (an assist). Walker has also appeared in 20 games this season with the Reign and has recorded 17 points (6-11=17) and a plus-six rating.

The 19-year-old Vilardi (born August 16, 1999) is a 6-3, 201-pound native of Kingston, Ontario. Vilardi collected one assist from four games played with the Reign on his conditioning stint. The forward made his professional debut on November 29 against Bakersfield and collected his first professional point on December 2 against Tucson. Following his recall, the Kings have loaned Vilardi to Team Canada. Vilardi is eligible to play in the upcoming 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 20-year-old Kehler (born May 13, 1996) is a 6-4, 205-pound native of Altona, Manitoba. Kehler has amassed a 2-4-0 record in six ECHL games played with Manchester this season, in addition to a 3.85 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. Kehler has been recalled to both Ontario and Los Angeles this season, but has yet to appear in an AHL or NHL game.

