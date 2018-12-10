San Diego Gulls Acquire Goaltender Jeff Glass from Toronto Marlies

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has acquired goaltender Jeff Glass from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations.

Glass, 33 (11/19/85), has posted a 69-91-5-5 record with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA), .901 save percentage (SV%) and five shutouts in 195 career AHL games with Binghamton (2005-09), Rockford (2016-17, 2017-18) and Toronto (2016-17, 2018-19). The 6-3, 213-pound goaltender has also earned a 2-1 record with a 1.48 GAA and .955 SV% in three Calder Cup Playoff games with Rockford. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Glass went 3-4-1 in 10 games with the Marlies this season.

Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the third round (89th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Glass appeared in 15 career National Hockey League (NHL) contests with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, posting a 3-7-0 record.

