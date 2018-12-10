Phantoms Set New Teddy Bear Toss Record

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are happy to announce that the team's 2018 Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Dan's Camera City, held this past Saturday at PPL Center, produced an impressive 7,148 teddy bears and stuffed animals, a new record for the Phantoms. All of the stuffed animals were counted this morning and then delivered to Valley Youth House for distribution to children across the Lehigh Valley.

Over the past five seasons, Phantoms fans have now donated more than 20,500 teddy bears and stuffed animals through the Teddy Bear Toss (1,728 in 2014, 2,773 in 2015, 4,125 in 2016, 4,970 in 2017 and 7,148 in 2018).

Phantoms forward Connor Bunnaman netted this year's teddy-bear-toss goal at the 4:06 mark of the first period in Saturday night's contest. Assists on the goal went to Greg Carey and T.J. Brennan. All three of the players that produced the goal that sent the bears flying were on hand to help with the delivery at Valley Youth House earlier today.

The Phantoms have now seen five different players score the teddy-bear-toss goal over the past five years: Brett Hextall (2014), Andrew MacDonald (2015), Nic Aube-Kubel (2016), Matt Read (2017) and Connor Bunnaman (2018).

For more information on Valley Youth House, visit valleyyouthhouse.org.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

