T-Birds Fans Break Franchise Record with 4,602 Stuffed Animals Donated in 2018 Teddy Bear Toss

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are pleased to announce a total collection of 4,602 bears during this past Saturday's 3rd Annual Thunderbirds Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas. This breaks the Thunderbirds' prior Teddy Bear Toss record of 3,317 in 2017.

More than 5,000 fans were on hand for the third annual event, and when Jake Horton stuffed a wrap-around backhander past Charlotte goaltender Scott Darling at 4:19 of the second period, the bears came raining down to the ice inside the MassMutual Center to the delight of the crowd.

With the celebratory Teddy Bear Toss completed and the stuffed animals collected and counted, the next step is the most meaningful. On Thursday afternoon, the Thunderbirds team bus will transport bears throughout the Pioneer Valley to children involved with, but not limited to the following organizations and charities: Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, CHD, Square One, the Boys & Girls Club Family Center of Springfield, Shriner's Hospital for Children.

"We continue to be so grateful and proud of our community for their selfless generosity in this wonderful Teddy Bear Toss event," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "For a third straight year, we have increased the number of bears and stuffed animals donated, and we couldn't be happier. For us as an organization, being able to bring smiles to children at this time of year is one of the most rewarding things we do on an annual basis. We already are excited to hopefully break another record next year."?

The Thunderbirds Teddy Bear Toss was established in 2016, whereby the Thunderbirds' first goal in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game results in a celebration of bears being thrown onto the ice. Over their first three seasons, the Thunderbirds contributed more than 9,000 bears to local Springfield charities. Since the Teddy Bear Toss's inception, Teddy Bear Pools and Spas has proudly served as the title partner, thanks to the support of owner Ted Hebert, who also serves as a Part-Owner of the Thunderbirds.

"On behalf of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas, we are thrilled to maintain our partnership with the Thunderbirds in this charitable endeavor," said Hebert. "The Springfield community has always gone above and beyond to show its giving spirit, and we only hope it continues to grow in the years to come and provide even more happy memories for the children of Springfield."

Following the Teddy Bear Toss weekend, The Thunderbirds return to home ice to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.