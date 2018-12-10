Charlotte's Martin Necas Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Charlotte Checkers forward Martin Necas has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 9, 2018.

Necas assisted on seven Charlotte goals during a weekend that saw the Checkers rally for two big road wins over Atlantic Division foes.

On Friday night, Necas tied a franchise record with four assists as Charlotte erased an early two-goal deficit and defeated Hartford, 7-4. Then on Saturday, Necas set up three more goals - including the overtime winner - as the Checkers staged an improbable comeback from two goals down in the final minute of regulation to defeat Springfield, 5-4.

A first-round choice (12th overall) by Carolina in the 2017 NHL Draft, Necas is tied for fourth among AHL rookies in scoring with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 22 games for Charlotte this season, and also has one goal and one assist in seven NHL contests with the Hurricanes. Necas, 19, is in his first full season in North America after winning back-to-back league titles with HC Kometa Brno in his native Czech Republic in 2017 and 2018.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Necas will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Checkers home game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.