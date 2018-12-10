Roadrunners Weekly

CURRENT RECORD: 14-5-2-1 - .705 Win Percentage

(2nd - Pacific Division, 4th - Western Conference, 7th - American Hockey League)

GAMES THIS WEEK: Tuesday vs. Colorado - 7:05 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Wednesday vs. Colorado - 7:05 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday @ Chicago - 6:00 p.m. (Allstate Arena)

Sunday @ Chicago - 2:00 p.m. (Allstate Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 5-2 Win @ San Diego (Wednesday)

4-3 Shootout Win vs. Ontario (Friday)

5-0 Win vs. Ontario (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

With Wednesday's win over San Diego, the Roadrunners are 5-0 against their rival already this season. The stretch also dates back to last year, giving them eight straight wins over the Gulls and becoming the first team to hold the "I-8 Border Cup" for a second year.

Friday's win at Tucson Arena was the first time a shootout was necessary in the Old Pueblo since March 26, 2017. Laurent Dauphin and Jordan Gross were the decisive shooters for the Roadrunners, both scoring on their opportunities.

The mark for Dauphin is just part of his impressive stretch, which includes him recording a point in seven straight games. The third-year center has four goals and four assists for a total of eight points during the run.

Saturday night Merrick Madsen stopped all 32 shots faced to register his third shutout in just five games at Tucson Arena this season. The rookie from Harvard University is tied for second in the American Hockey League with three perfect games, despite playing four less games than both the goaltender in first and the one of whom he is tied with.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The Roadrunners currently hold a seven-game streak of being unbeaten in regulation entering this week's four games.

The expansion Colorado Eagles, American Hockey League affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, come to Tucson for the first time this week with contests on Tuesday and Wednesday. Colorado is also currently carrying a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Tucson is 3-0 on Wednesday's thus far this season.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Finals Break - Tuesday, December 11 (7:05 p.m.)

$10 Ticket with a Student ID!

Includes One (1) drink ticket OR one (1) $5 concession voucher.

12-12 Night - Saturday, December 8 (7:05 p.m.)

$12 Sides and Ends Seats at the box office on the day of the game.

2018 Roadrunners Holiday Pack - On Sale Now!

Two (2) tickets to January 12, 2019 game vs. Chicago Wolves at 7:05 p.m.

Four (4) undated ticket vouchers to be used at any regular season home game.

One (1) limited edition Roadrunners Bucket Hat!

On sale now HERE for just $150.

UP I-10:

Conor Garland became the 21st player to wear both a Roadrunners and a Coyotes uniform on Saturday night, making his NHL Debut against the San Jose Sharks.

Forward Michael Bunting could become next to make his first appearance on the grand stage, earning his first NHL recall over the weekend.

