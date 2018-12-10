Fitzpatrick Recalled to Rampage
December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Monday that the Blues have recalled rookie goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to the San Antonio Rampage from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Fitzpatrick, 20, has appeared in 12 games this season with the Oilers, posting a 7-2-2 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. The St. John's, Newfoundland native spent the last four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, appearing in 181 games and posting a 3.30 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage.
Fitzpatrick spent training camp with the Rampage and was assigned to Tulsa by the Blues prior to the start of the season. He was taken in the second-round of the 2016 NHL Draft by St. Louis and won the QMJHL Championship and the Memorial Cup last season with Acadie-Bathurst.
The Rampage will host the Iowa Wild for a pair of games this weekend, the first meetings of the season between the teams. It's Ugly Sweater Weekend for the Rampage, who will wear holiday-themed jerseys for both Friday and Sunday's games. Puck-drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV. For more information, visit sarampage.com/uglysweater.
