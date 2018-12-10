Flames Recall Ryan Lomberg from Stockton; Assign Rinat Valiev & Anthony Peluso

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Ryan Lomberg from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. Defenceman, Rinat Valiev and forward, Anthony Peluso have been assigned to Stockton.

Lomberg, a 24-year-old winger, is in his fourth pro season. He has a pair of goals along with four assists for six points and 12 penalty minutes in 18 games this season for the Stockton Heat. Lomberg has skated in three games for the Flames this season logging 17 penalty minutes.

RYAN LOMBERG - LEFT WING

BORN: Richmond Hill, ONT DATE: December 9, 1994

HEIGHT: 5'10'' WEIGHT: 196 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

