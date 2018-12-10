Greer Heads to NHL, Dickinson Recalled from Utah

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward A.J. Greer has been called-up by the team's NHL affiliate, while the Eagles have recalled forward Josh Dickinson from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Through 20 AHL games with Colorado this season Greer is currently tied for the team lead in assists (12), while ranking second in both goals (9) and points (21). Dickinson has posted one goal and three assists in 10 AHL games with Colorado this season and has notched six points in seven ECHL contests with the Grizzlies.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona to face the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, December 11th at 7:05pm MT.

