Lehigh Valley Recalls F Huntebrinker from Reading

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today that they have recalled forward Michael Huntebrinker from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 26-year old out of Chesterfield, Missouri, Huntebrinker is currently in the midst of his third professional campaign in which he has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points across 19 games with the Royals. The five-foot-11-inch forward currently leads the Royals in plus-minus with a plus-12 rating and is tied for the team lead in goals.

Huntebrinker signed an AHL deal with the Phantoms for the 2018-19 season on July 20, 2018.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

