Senators Sign Auger to PTO
December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have signed forward Justin Auger to a professional tryout agreement.
Auger has played in nine games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs this season, scoring twice. He's also played in seven games with the ECHL's Florida Everblades where he has three goals and two assists.
The 24-year-old is a former fourth round draft pick (2013) by the Los Angeles Kings and made his NHL debut last season, playing in two games. In his career, the Kitchener, Ont., native, has played in 273 AHL games with Rockford, Manchester and Ontario scoring 56 times and adding 56 assists. He won a Calder Cup in 2015 with Manchester.
In a separate move, Ottawa has reassigned forward Aaron Luchuk from the Brampton Beast to Belleville. Luchuk, who is playing in his first professional season, has six goals and 13 points in 23 games.
The Senators are back in action Wednesday when they visit Laval. Belleville is back home Dec. 27 to host the Rocket and tickets are available.
