Comets Sign Colton Saucerman to PTO

December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Colton Saucerman to a PTO.

Saucerman, 26, has suited up in 22 games this season between the Manchester Monarchs and the Idaho Steelheads, totaling 12 points (4-8-12). He has also played in 17 career AHL games, picking up five points (0-5-5).

Prior the turning pro, the Colorado Springs, CO native played four seasons at Northeastern University, collecting 64 points (20-44-64) in 140 games.

