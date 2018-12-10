Comets Sign Colton Saucerman to PTO
December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Colton Saucerman to a PTO.
Saucerman, 26, has suited up in 22 games this season between the Manchester Monarchs and the Idaho Steelheads, totaling 12 points (4-8-12). He has also played in 17 career AHL games, picking up five points (0-5-5).
Prior the turning pro, the Colorado Springs, CO native played four seasons at Northeastern University, collecting 64 points (20-44-64) in 140 games.
