Ottawa Recalls Carey and Elliott

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Paul Carey and defenceman Stefan Elliott from the Belleville Senators.

Carey has played in five games this season with Ottawa without recording a point but has 19 points (four goals) in 20 games which is the third most on the team.

Elliott, who was acquired from the Penguins on Dec. 5, has a goal in three games with Belleville. He has played in 84 career NHL games, the last of which came during the 2015-16 season with Nashville.

The Senators are back in action Wednesday when they visit Laval. Belleville is back home Dec. 27 to host the Rocket and tickets are available.

