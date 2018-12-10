Roadrunners to Assist Arizona's Children Association with "Gifts of Hope" Holiday Toy Drive

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club is set to collect items at the club's games on Tuesday, December 11 and Wednesday, December 12 to assist Arizona's Children Association (AzCA) with their "Gifts of Hope" campaign.

The "Gifts of Hope" holiday campaign helps bring new, unopened toys and items to children living in foster care and children in need in Tucson, who otherwise would not receive gifts for the holidays. A generalized wish list can be found HERE or the following items may be donated:

Art Supplies

Blankets / Bedding

Board Games (All Ages)

Books / Journals

Cosmetics

Gift Cards

Jewelry

Movies

Small Purses

Sports Equipment

About Arizona's Children Association (AzCA)

Founded in 1912, we are one of the oldest and largest statewide comprehensive child welfare and behavioral health for non-profit agencies in Arizona. Located in all 15 counties, we provide a variety of programs and services to meet the needs of more than 40,000 children, youth and families each year.

For more information on the "Gifts of Hope" campaign, visit Arizona's Children Association website.

On-The-Ice

Following a weekend sweep of the Ontario Reign, the Tucson Roadrunners sit just two points outside the division lead in the Pacific. Unbeaten in regulation through the last seven games, forward Laurent Dauphin has a point in every contest during that stretch. Tucson will host Colorado for the first time Tuesday and Wednesday.

