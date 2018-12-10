Roadrunners to Assist Arizona's Children Association with "Gifts of Hope" Holiday Toy Drive
December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club is set to collect items at the club's games on Tuesday, December 11 and Wednesday, December 12 to assist Arizona's Children Association (AzCA) with their "Gifts of Hope" campaign.
The "Gifts of Hope" holiday campaign helps bring new, unopened toys and items to children living in foster care and children in need in Tucson, who otherwise would not receive gifts for the holidays. A generalized wish list can be found HERE or the following items may be donated:
Art Supplies
Blankets / Bedding
Board Games (All Ages)
Books / Journals
Cosmetics
Gift Cards
Jewelry
Movies
Small Purses
Sports Equipment
About Arizona's Children Association (AzCA)
Founded in 1912, we are one of the oldest and largest statewide comprehensive child welfare and behavioral health for non-profit agencies in Arizona. Located in all 15 counties, we provide a variety of programs and services to meet the needs of more than 40,000 children, youth and families each year.
For more information on the "Gifts of Hope" campaign, visit Arizona's Children Association website.
On-The-Ice
Following a weekend sweep of the Ontario Reign, the Tucson Roadrunners sit just two points outside the division lead in the Pacific. Unbeaten in regulation through the last seven games, forward Laurent Dauphin has a point in every contest during that stretch. Tucson will host Colorado for the first time Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2018
- Roadrunners to Assist Arizona's Children Association with "Gifts of Hope" Holiday Toy Drive - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flames Recall Ryan Lomberg from Stockton; Assign Rinat Valiev & Anthony Peluso - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 10-16 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Home for the Holidays on Back-To-Back Nights against Hartford - Rochester Americans
- T-Birds Fans Break Franchise Record with 4,602 Stuffed Animals Donated in 2018 Teddy Bear Toss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 10 - Manitoba Moose
- Forward Nantel Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Ottawa Recalls Carey and Elliott - Belleville Senators
- Condors 5 Dollar Knit Cap Night this Friday - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Sign Colton Saucerman to PTO - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Otto Somppi to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Martin Necas Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Martin Necas Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Amerks Partner with Reeds Jewelers for Diamond Giveaway on December 14 - Rochester Americans
- Lehigh Valley Recalls F Huntebrinker from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RAMPAGE: Blues Recall Binnington, Assign Blais to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Blank Condors 4-0 Behind Korenar's 31 Saves - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Roadrunners to Assist Arizona's Children Association with "Gifts of Hope" Holiday Toy Drive
- Steenbergen, Roadrunners Roll Past Ontario in 5-0 Win
- Game #22 Preview: Tucson vs. Ontario
- Roadrunners Surmount Deficit to Stun Ontario in a Shootout
- Coyotes Recall Bunting from Tucson