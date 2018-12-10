Week 10 Report: Weekend Split Sends Hogs to 5th Place

BACON BITS:

The Rockford IceHogs split their two games last week, notching a 3-2 come-from-behind win in overtime against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday before suffering a 4-0 shutout by the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. The Hogs have points in four of the last six games and are fifth in the Central Division with a record of 11-10-1-4.

Rockford downed Grand Rapids in overtime Friday, marking its third consecutive win in an OT game. The IceHogs improved to 3-1 in OT games with their lone OT loss on Oct. 19 at Tucson (4-3 OTL).

The IceHogs remained unbeaten in regulation when they score at least three goals following Friday's 3-2 win over Grand Rapids. Rockford is 10-0-1-0 when scoring at least three goals, but is just 1-9-0-4 when scoring fewer than three goals this year.

The IceHogs were shut out for the third time in just 12 games at home this season during Saturday's contest against the Wolves. The three home shutouts are already the second-most in Rockford's AHL tenure, and trail only the five shutouts at the BMO during the 2009-10 season. Overall, the Hogs have scored one or no goals in six of their 12 home games in 2018-19.

Dylan Sikura has netted four game-winning goals this season after potting the deciding tally against Grand Rapids in Friday's win. Sikura leads the team and paces all AHL rookies with four game-winning goals this season. His four GWGs are the most by an IceHogs skater in a single season since Mark McNeil's six GWGs in 2014-15.

Anton Forsberg notched his first home win of the season after making a season-high 41 saves Friday against the Griffins. The goaltender has limited opponents to two or fewer goals in seven of his eight AHL appearances this season, and combined for a 2.59 GAA and .911 save percentage on the year.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday, Dec. 14 | Rockford at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.) The Rockford IceHogs break up their stretch of seven home games with their first road contest since Nov. 25. The Hogs are 0-1-0-0 at Grand Rapids thus far this season.

Saturday, Dec. 15 | Rockford vs. Texas (6 p.m.) The IceHogs host the Texas Stars for a Saturday night matchup at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a FREE tobbagen hat, courtesy of Pepsi.

Sunday, Dec. 16 | Rockford vs. Grand Rapids (5 p.m.) Rockford will host the Griffins for the lone 5 p.m. home game on Sunday this season. Fans can purchase a Sunday with Santa pack to receive access to a pregame meet-and-greet with Santa and Ms. Claus.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501:

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 on Jan. 7. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu. The expected guests will be announced later this month.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK:

Catch the IceHogs this season on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through watchtheAHL.com. Each TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com, facebook.com/rockfordicehogs and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2018-19!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

