Condors 5 Dollar Knit Cap Night this Friday
December 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are home on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena for their final home game before Christmas on Friday at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14 - $5 FRENZY: KNIT CAPS - 7 PM (doors open at 6 p.m.)
Presented by The Bull 97.3 FM and SC Architect
Fans can purchase up to two (per game ticket) Condors Knit Caps for just $5 each at this game only
They are the perfect complement to the cold Bakersfield winters
Former Internationally Ranked Figure Skater and actress Maddison Bullock, who recently starred in ICE: The Movie will drop the ceremonial first puck at the game
The Condors take on the San Diego Gulls
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members) HOLIDAY SHOP AND SKATE WEDNESDAY - FREE ADMISSION
Bring your skates or skate rental available for $5 on Wednesday. Pick up some great gifts on sale and meet some players at the event. Condors365 Members get in 30 minutes early.
