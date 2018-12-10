Amerks Partner with Reeds Jewelers for Diamond Giveaway on December 14

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have partnered with Reeds Jewelers to present Reeds Jewelers Night on Friday, Dec. 14 when the Amerks host the Cleveland Monsters at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

"We are thrilled to continue to partner with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the Rochester Americans and Buffalo Sabres," said Jeff Zimmer, owner of Reeds Jewelers. "Continuing to give back to our community is part of what makes our family-owned business a true part of Western and Central New York since 1912."

The first 4,000 fans in attendance on Friday night will receive a gift card worth $50 off towards their next jewelry purchase of $99 or more at Reeds Jewelers. Five lucky fans will have the chance to win a 1-Carat diamond while one additional fan will have the opportunity to enjoy an Amerks luxury suite complete with food and beverage to a future mutually agreed upon 2018-19 regular-season home game, courtesy of Reeds Jewelers.

Fans must take the gift card to any participating Reeds Jewelers location, or their new store located at 1669 Pittsford Victor Road, to scan the code on the gift card to reveal if they won the diamond or Amerks suite.

About Reeds Jewelers

Located in Perinton, NY, Reeds Jewelers is home to the finest jewelry and handpicked diamonds. We carry one-of-a-kind diamonds from all over the world. By cutting out the middle man we ensure that our diamonds are responsibly sourced and of the highest quality with the best prices. Come visit our brand-new store and view our incredible selection of engagement rings, designer jewelry and luxury watches. Reeds is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business with its beginnings in Niagara Falls, New York back in 1912.

