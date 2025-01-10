Manitoba Edges Grand Rapids

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (10-19-1-1) secured a 3-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins (20-11-3-0) on Friday. The Moose were coming off a 4-3 OT win against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday.

Nikita Chibrikov opened the scoring for the Moose, giving Manitoba an early lead six minutes into the game. Gabriel Seger tied things up for the Griffins, tipping one past Kaapo Kähkönen with 2:26 left in the period, settling the score at 1-1. Kähkönen made 11 saves on 12 shots in net for Manitoba, and Sebastian Cossa made 11 stops on 12 shots in the Grand Rapids crease.

C.J. Suess re-established the Moose lead halfway through the middle frame, tipping in a shot by Dylan Anhorn on the power play to make it a 2-1 game. Elmer Söderblom tied things up once again for the Griffins, adding a goal of his own two minutes later to end the frame 2-2. Kähkönen made eight saves on nine shots for Manitoba, and Cossa made 10 stops on 11 shots in the Grand Rapids net.

The Moose power play struck again as Ben King put the Moose back in the lead eight minutes into the final frame. The Moose penalty kill came up with a crucial stop in the final three minutes of the contest as Grand Rapids emptied its net for the six-on-four advantage. Kähkönen fought off six shots from the Griffins in the third to secure a 3-2 win for the Moose. Cossa finished with 26 saves in the Griffins crease, and Kähkönen ended with 25 saves for the Moose.

Quotable

Moose forward Ben King (Click for full interview)

"I think we dug in for a full sixty-minutes there. I mean, we scored, they scored. We stuck to our game and stuck with it right until the end, and we got rewarded with the two points."

Statbook

Ben King (1G, 1A) has recorded points in two straight games (2G, 1A)

Nikita Chibrikov (1G, 1A) has registered points in three straight games (2G, 1A)

Chaz Lucius (1A) has recorded three points through his past four games (1G, 2A)

Dylan Anhorn (1A) has recorded points in five straight games (1G, 5A)

Dawson Barteaux (1A) has posted an assist in two straight games (2A)

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Griffins once again on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Grand Rapids to conclude their five-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Prepared by Gwen Blackwell

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.