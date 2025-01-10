Morning Skate Report: January 10, 2025

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

After a 2-1 overtime loss to the Ontario Reign, the Henderson Silver Knights will look to grab two points as they take on the Abbotsford Canucks in the first of a two-game road series. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights are 0-2-0 against the Canucks this season, with both losses occurring at home. This back-to-back will be their final games against Abbotsford of the regular season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Abbotsford currently stands seventh in the Pacific Division with a 14-15-2 record. They head into tonight's game on a six-game losing streak, with their most recent game a 6-2 loss to the Laval Rocket. Among active members of the roster, rookie forward Ty Muller leads the Canucks with 16 points (5G, 11A) in 31 games. Rookie defenseman Kirill Kudryavtsev also has 16 points (2G, 14A) in 27 games.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Laz Dazzle: Tanner Laczynski was named the Silver Knights representative for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday, the first All-Star selection of his AHL career. Laczynski has points in 11 of his last 14 AHL games played, totaling four goals and 17 points over that span. Laczynski has a team-leading 22 points this season and is the only Silver Knight averaging better than a point per game this season.

BoneSaw: Braeden Bowman has points in three straight games following an assist on Wednesday. Bowman has six goals and nine points in his last nine games. The HSK are 5-2-1 when Bowman scores a goal.

